Russia says it bombed US and European weapons near Ukraine's Odesa
Firefighters spray water onto fire in a destroyed building after a missile strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, as seen in this still image taken from a handout video released May 2, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

03 May 2022 05:56PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 05:56PM)
Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defence ministry said on Tuesday (May 3).

"High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics centre at a military airfield in the Odesa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered," the defence ministry said.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed," it said.

Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centres, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

Source: Reuters/vc

