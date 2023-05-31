Russia says it destroyed Ukraine's 'last warship'

MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday (May 31) that its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine's "last warship" two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike, though there was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the fate of the vessel.

"The last warship of the Ukrainian navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed at a warship mooring in the port of Odesa," Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing on the war.

He said the vessel had been hit with "high-precision weapons" - a phrase he uses to mean missiles - on May 29, but gave no further details.

Ukraine's armed forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia had put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday.