Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions

MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday (Sep 17) that its forces had launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv of carrying out shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian forces conducted their strikes in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to the ministry, which added that Ukrainian forces had carried out an unsuccessful offensive near Pravdyne in Kherson.

Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, remain normal, according to the ministry. It said two incidents of Ukrainian shelling were recorded near the plant on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry denied that Ukrainian forces had carried out shelling near the facility in the south of the country.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant. The UN International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia end its occupation of the facility.