Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge

Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday (Aug 12) in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the bridge in Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic. A fresh attack on Saturday afternoon again shut down the bridge.

The 19km bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia, has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air defence systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the Defence Ministry said.

In a statement posted earlier on the Telegram messaging app, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defences near the bridge. He also said the bridge was undamaged.

Aksyonov later reported a third unsuccessful rocket attack on the bridge.

"Thank you to our air defence forces for a high level of professionalism and vigilance," he wrote on Telegram.

Footage circulating on Russian social media on Saturday appeared to show the bridge wreathed in smoke. Reuters could not verify the images.