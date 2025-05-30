Russia says no response from Ukraine on Istanbul talks

Local authorities in Ukraine said Thursday that Russia had fired 90 drones overnight.



At least seven people were killed in drone, missile and artillery strikes across five frontline Ukrainian regions, officials said.



Russia said it had repelled 48 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three near Moscow.



Trump told reporters he was "very disappointed" at Russia's deadly bombardment during the negotiating process, but rebuffed calls to impose more sanctions on Moscow.



Kyiv has accused Russia of deliberately stalling the peace process to pursue its offensive.



Zelenskyy earlier this week said Russia was "amassing" more than 50,000 troops on the front line around Sumy, where Moscow's army has captured a number of settlements as it seeks to establish what Putin has called a "buffer zone" inside Ukrainian territory.