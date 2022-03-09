Russia says 'some progress' being made in talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday (Mar 9) that negotiations with Kyiv to resolve the Ukraine conflict were making headway and underscored that Moscow's troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, referring to three rounds of talks with Kyiv.

Ukraine and Russia officials have been meeting on the Belarus-Poland border for talks to end fighting.

Zakharova said another round of talks will be focused on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

She also said Moscow does not intend to occupy Ukraine or overthrow its government.

The army's aim is "not to occupy Ukraine, or the destruction of its statehood, or the overthrow of the government. It is not directed against the civilian population", Zakharova said.