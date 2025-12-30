Russia says Ukraine attacked Putin's home, Kyiv calls this 'lie'

TERRITORY MAIN STICKING POINT

Trump has held talks with both sides in recent days, including a phone call with Putin on Monday that the White House described as "positive".



During talks with Zelenskyy on Sunday, Trump offered Kyiv long-sought-after security guarantees for a period of 15 years, according to Kyiv.



But the issue of territory and the future of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains unresolved, Zelenskyy said.



Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv was ready for "any" format of meetings - including with Putin if necessary - but said he still did not think the Kremlin chief wanted peace.



The current plan, revised after weeks of intense US-Ukrainian negotiations, would stop the war at the current frontlines in the eastern Donbas region and establish a demilitarised area.



But the Kremlin has shown no sign of compromise.



Putin said Monday that Russia was pressing ahead with its plan to capture four Ukrainian regions it announced the annexation of in 2022 and that his troops were "confidently advancing".



Moscow on Monday said it took another village, Dibrova, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.