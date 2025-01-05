Russia says Ukraine fired US-made missiles at Belgorod region

A Russian strike on a village in Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region earlier on Saturday killed a 74-year-old man, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.



Moscow also struck a town in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, destroying part of an apartment building and wounding seven including a two-year-old girl, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



In the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his parents injured when a drone hit their car, the region's Moscow-installed head Yevgeny Balitsky said.



Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said on Saturday it had captured the Ukrainian village of Nadiia, one of the few settlements in the eastern Lugansk region still under Kyiv's control.



Moscow advanced by almost 4,000 square kilometres in Ukraine in 2024, according to an AFP analysis, as Kyiv's army struggled with chronic manpower shortages and exhaustion.