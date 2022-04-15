Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Russian officials on Thursday (Apr 14) said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv.

The governor of the Belgorod region said villages there were also attacked and one person had been injured.

Ukraine's defence ministry, which has declined to comment on several border incidents including a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Ukrainian government's Center for Countering Disinformation accused Russia's intelligence services of implementing "a plan to carry out terrorist acts to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria" in Russia, according to a statement.

It mentioned two purported attacks in the western Russian city of Bryansk but nothing about an air strike.

"On Apr 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

"Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo," it said. Six buildings were damaged and seven people were injured, the statement said.

A health ministry official said two people had been seriously injured, RIA news agency reported.

Bryansk regional authorities closed schools for fear of further strikes, TASS news agency reported.