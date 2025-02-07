Russia says Ukraine launched new Kursk offensive

In a meeting with the region's governor on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the situation there was "very difficult".



Ukraine's shock incursion - the first onto Russian territory by a foreign army since World War II - was an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin, almost three years into its full-scale offensive.



The Ukrainian military spokesperson for its forces in Kursk, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, told AFP via phone on Thursday that "a little more than 1,500 people" were still living in part of the region now under its control.



Kyiv says the ground it holds in Kursk will be an important bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations with Russia, whose forces have been making steady gains across the front line in eastern Ukraine.