Russia says Ukraine launches 'counterattack' in Kursk region

MOSCOW: Russia said Sunday (Jan 5) that Ukraine had launched a "counterattack" in the western border region of Kursk, where Kyiv's forces began a shock ground offensive last August.

It was not immediately clear how much Ukraine had advanced in the region, but pro-Kremlin military bloggers reported earlier that a powerful new offensive was under way.

The assault comes at a critical juncture in the nearly three-year conflict, with both sides seeking to strengthen their negotiating hand ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House on Jan 20.

"At about 9am Moscow time (0600 GMT), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counterattack," the Russian defence ministry said.

The Ukrainian army, meanwhile, did not comment on the operation, and simply said in its daily report that fighting was under way in the Kursk region, without giving further details.