Russia seeks return to UN human rights body in challenge to West

GENEVA: Russia is seeking re-election to the United Nations' top human rights body next week in what is seen as a crucial test of Western efforts to keep Moscow diplomatically isolated over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war "fatigue", some diplomats say Russia has a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the UN Human Rights Council in Tuesday's (Oct 10) secret ballot, 18 months after it was ousted in a US-led drive.

"I think there is Ukraine fatigue. And second, many people do not want UN bodies to be dominated by Western voices, not to mention overbearing attitudes," a senior Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Critics of Russia say its re-election while the nearly 20-month war in Ukraine still rages unabated would wreck the credibility of the Geneva-based Council, one of the more effective UN bodies.

But Moscow is actively canvassing the votes of African, Asian and other non-Western countries in the 193-member UN General Assembly by attacking what it sees as the hypocrisy and unfair bias of the United States and its allies.

"The Human Rights Council must be protected from misuse as a tool for settling political scores and from the practice of double standards," Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Thursday.

"Those are the tactics of certain states ... that proclaim themselves to be human rights champions," he told a subdued diplomatic reception at Russia's UN mission in New York, in a clear swipe at Western nations.

Nebenzia was speaking just hours after a missile attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv region killed at least 52 people. Ukrainian and UN officials blamed Russia. Moscow has not commented but denies deliberately targeting civilians.