Russia sees shift from Trump towards recognising 'realities' in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia says it has detected a shift from US President-elect Donald Trump and his team towards recognising the "realities" on the ground in Ukraine, and sees this as a welcome sign as it prepares to study his plan for ending the war.

The Kremlin says it is open to a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Trump, which the Republican said on Monday would take place "very quickly".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to study Trump's ideas for ending the conflict in Ukraine once he takes office on Jan 20.

Lavrov told a press conference that Russia welcomed the fact that the incoming administration had "started to mention the realities on the ground" more often. He referred to comments by both Trump and incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Waltz told ABC on Sunday that it was clear the war must end somehow by diplomatic means.

He added: "I just don't think it's realistic to say we're going to expel every Russian from every inch of Ukrainian soil, even Crimea. President Trump has acknowledged that reality, and I think it’s been a huge step forward that the entire world is acknowledging that reality. Now let's move forward."