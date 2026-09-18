Russia seizes assets of Nestle, French firms over West's Ukraine support

WARSAW: Russian authorities have seized the businesses and assets of Swiss food giant Nestle and three French groups, a move the Kremlin defended on Friday (Sep 18) as a justified measure against firms representing "unfriendly countries" that back Ukraine.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin transferred the Russian operations of Nestle, French retailer Auchan and the former Leroy Merlin DIY chain, now known as Lemana Pro, to a company called LEV Management.

The decree, issued late Thursday, also covers the Russian subsidiaries of French logistics group FM Logistic.

Investigative outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that LEV Management was created only at the end of 2025, and is headed by a Russian interior ministry general. It had no known business activity.

It was the latest move by Russia against Western firms in response to a barrage of sanctions over its war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Most Western companies quickly sold their Russian operations and holdings after the Ukraine invasion, or at least isolated them, as sanctions have made trading in most goods difficult.

Others remained, citing concerns for their employees or citizen's well-being, but often sharply scaling back their operations.

Russia has since made it difficult for firms to leave, requiring presidential authorisation for deals, or seizing the assets outright.

ASSETS AT RISK

In a short statement, Nestle said it was "committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees".

"The company is assessing the situation and its options," it added.

Nestle has six factories and Russia and employs around 7,000 people, mainly for coffee, pet care, infant nutrition and confectionary products, a spokesperson said.