Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars

A statement from the court said they had "used their status as lawyers while visiting convict Navalny... to ensure the regular transfer of information between the members of the extremist community, including those wanted and hiding outside the Russian Federation, and Navalny".



It said this allowed Navalny to plan "crimes with an extremist character" from his maximum-security prison.



In his messages, Navalny denounced the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive as "criminal" and told supporters "not to give up".



Navalny was himself a lawyer and was known for his sardonic speeches in court, attempts to sue officials and long legal tirades defying prosecutors.



He had denounced the arrest of his lawyers in October 2023 as an attempt to further isolate him.



Kobzev last week compared Moscow's current crackdown on dissent to Stalin-era mass repression.



"Eighty years have passed... and in the Petushki court, people are once again on trial for discrediting officials and the state agencies," he said.