World

Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'final solution'
Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'final solution'

Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'final solution'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Jan 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

18 Jan 2023 05:36PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 05:44PM)
MOSCOW: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (Jan 18) that the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews.

Lavrov, who caused an international furore last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question".

"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians ... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."

The "Final Solution" was Hitler's Holocaust blueprint, which led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews, as well as members of other minorities.

Lavrov has caused outrage before with remarks about Hitler. Last May he said the Nazi leader had "Jewish blood", drawing angry protests from Israel.

Source: Reuters/cm

