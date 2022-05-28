Logo
Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea
A screengrab of a video showing the launch of the Zircon cruise missile. (Photo: Reuters/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MNISTRY)

28 May 2022 07:22PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 07:22PM)
Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000km, the defence ministry said on Saturday (May 28).

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.

Russia's military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.

Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.

Source: Reuters/yb

