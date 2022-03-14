Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says US official

WASHINGTON: Russia is showing signs that it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow is currently intent on "destroying" its neighbour, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday (Mar 13).

Sherman, in an interview with Fox News Sunday, said the United States is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in its weeks-old invasion of Ukraine and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors so that civilians can escape.

"That pressure is beginning to have some effect. We are seeing some signs of a willingness to have real, serious negotiations. But I have to say ... so far it appears Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine," Sherman said.

Sherman did not elaborate on hints Moscow may have provided about talks.

Sherman was asked about the Biden administration's decision to not facilitate the transfer of Polish jets to Ukraine, saying Kyiv needed other military hardware.

"What Ukrainians needed was anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-armor weapons, which is what we are supplying them in great measure and coordinating with other countries to do the same," Sherman said.

Sherman's comments came as Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by outside nations.

Defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries.

Reuters could not independently verify the statements.