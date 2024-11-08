Russia sentences soldiers who massacred Ukraine family to life in prison

MOSCOW: A Russian court sentenced two soldiers to life in prison for the massacre of a family of nine people in their home in occupied Ukraine, state media reported on Friday (Nov 8).

Russian prosecutors said in October 2023, the two Russian soldiers, Anton Sopov and Stanislav Rau, entered the home of the Kapkanets family in the city of Volnovakha with guns equipped with silencers.

They then shot all nine family members who lived there, including two children aged five and nine.

The southern district military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced the two men to life in prison for mass murder "motivated by political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred", the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

The incident triggered uproar in Ukraine.

Kyiv alleged at the time that the Russian soldiers had murdered the family in their sleep after they refused to move out of their home to allow Russian soldiers to live there.

"The occupiers killed the Kapkanets family, who were celebrating a birthday and refused to give up their home," Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said a day after the murder.

Russian forces seized the city of Volnovakha in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region at the start of their full-scale military offensive.

It was virtually destroyed by Russian artillery strikes.