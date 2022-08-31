In Russia, some attack Gorbachev's legacy but media reaction is low-key

Some pro-Kremlin politicians and commentators criticised the legacy of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday (Aug 31), while state media reported his death in mostly low-key fashion.

Gorbachev's passing was the first item on Russia's flagship Channel One news bulletin, where a five-minute retrospective emphasised his desire to improve the Soviet economy and his common touch, while also suggesting he lacked decisiveness and trusted the United States too much.

A morning bulletin on another channel, Rossiya 24, took 12 minutes to get to the news, relegating it to the number three item behind an educational forum in Moscow and a planned visit by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near the front line of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, drew huge admiration in the West for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War peacefully, but many in Russia revile him for presiding over the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Lyubov Sobol, an ally of jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, wrote: "There are really different assessments of Gorbachev. Some write that he gave hope, others curse him for the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union would have collapsed anyway. And the role of Gorbachev in history in Russia will still be appreciated."