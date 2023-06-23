Russia's 'squatter' diplomat sparks standoff in Australia

CANBERRA: A mystery Russian diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes sparked a national security standoff between Canberra and the Kremlin on Friday (Jun 23), defying Australian efforts to seize a messy construction site in the heart of the capital.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy on the parcel of land - a stone's throw from Parliament House - after intelligence agencies warned it could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers.

Russia launched a legal bid to save the project on Friday, while also embarking on an unusual diplomatic gambit: despatching a bespectacled official to squat in a run-down portable cabin on the site.

The middle-aged man, clad in track pants and a puffer jacket, presents a prickly challenge for Australian officials, who are wary of forcibly evicting a Russian envoy.

Government sources told AFP the man has diplomatic protection, although he did not seem to appear on Russia's public list of representatives in Australia.

The man remained inside the cabin for most of Friday, as multiple Australian police vehicles parked nearby.

But he finally emerged hooded into the frigid Canberra night to smoke a cigarette before returning to the cabin to watch TV.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday described the diplomat as "some bloke standing in the cold on a blade of grass in Canberra".

The "bloke" Albanese insisted, is "not a threat to our national security".