Russia's St Petersburg airport suspends flights to ensure safety: Aviation watchdog

Russia's Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures from 7.45am local time (12.45pm Singapore time) on Saturday (Jan 4) to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

It did not specify a reason for the decision to halt flights, but Russian airports have previously closed when there is a risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northern Leningrad region containing St Petersburg, said Russian forces had shot down two drones near Luga Bay in the gulf of Finland.

"The airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights," a Rosaviatsia representative wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety - this is the top priority."