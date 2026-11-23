HELSINKI: A Russian rescue vessel on Sunday (Nov 22) began towing a Russian-owned cargo ship that was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea out of Finnish waters after two days of firefighting, Finland's coast guard said.

The Finnish military has said the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was likely carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters.

The 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship. One crew member was slightly injured.

"Thermal cameras show that some containers are warm, but the vessel is stable enough for towing to begin," Finland's coast guard said in a statement. It said that responsibility for the rescue will transfer to Russia once the ship leaves Finnish waters.

Pictures and video released earlier by the Finnish coast guard showed several vessels spraying the Sparta II with water cannons during the night in a bid to put out the flames and cool down containers stacked on its deck.

In a rare instance of cross-border collaboration, out of the seven vessels helping to fight the fire, two were Russian, two were Estonian and the rest were Finnish.

Estonia and Finland are members of NATO and steadfast supporters of Ukraine and often at odds with Moscow on other issues. Finland shut all of its land border crossings with Russia in 2023. Estonia will shut its own from December 1, for six months, on security grounds.