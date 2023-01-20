Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer

Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer
The Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer attends a news conference after a meeting of the alliance's Military Committee, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 19, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer
The Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philippe Lavigne, hold a joint news conference after a meeting of the alliance's Military Committee, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer
Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, attends a news conference after a meeting of the NATO's Military Committee, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
20 Jan 2023 05:04AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 05:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Russia will remain a threat to NATO even if its forces are defeated in Ukraine, a top military official in the Western alliance said on Thursday (Jan 19).

"Whatever the outcome of the war, the Russians will most likely have similar ambitions ... therefore the threat does not go away," Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, told reporters at the alliance's Brussels headquarters.

While Russian forces, equipment and ammunition have all been depleted by the war, NATO countries expect Moscow will try to rebuild and even strengthen its military capacity, Bauer said.

"The general belief is that the Russians will reconstitute what they had, they will also learn from this conflict themselves and try to improve what they had," said Bauer, speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of top military officers from NATO member countries.

"So that will most likely, further down the road, have implications for our plans," he added.

It would take time for NATO to assess how long Russia would need to reconstitute and improve its forces, Bauer said.

"Is that three to five years? Is it three to 10 years? That is something we will have to talk about together. It is something that will be looked by the intelligence services," said Bauer, whose committee is NATO's highest military authority.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.