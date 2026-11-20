Russia pummels Ukraine after Putin vowed 'painful' attack
The deadly strikes came after an unprecedented trilateral summit with China and the US, where Russian President Vladimir Putin had touted the three men's "shared responsibility" for global security.
KYIV: Russia pummelled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight in a massive attack hours after President Vladimir Putin had vowed a "painful" response for Kyiv's strikes on the Crimean bridge this week.
At least three people were killed in Kyiv and another two in Lviv, power was knocked out in parts of the capital, and vital transport bridges were hit, officials said.
The deadly strikes came after Putin met China's Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China, where the Russian leader had touted the three men's "shared responsibility" for global security and issued a joint "declaration toward peace" that made no mention of Moscow's almost five-year invasion of Ukraine.
AFP journalists saw people hunkering in Kyiv's metro stations - which double as overnight air-raid shelters - sleeping on yoga mats, camping chairs and in pop-up tents.
Explosions rang out through the night and unofficial monitoring services reported up to three dozen missiles in Ukraine's airspace at one point in the night.
"At present, 3 people are known to have been killed," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Friday (Nov 20).
At least another 15 were reported wounded, he said.
Three bridges that cross the Dnipro river were also hit, threatening yet more disruption to daily life in the city.
And two people were killed at a commuter train station on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, the governor said.
Russia has intensified its targeting of Kyiv over the last six months and ahead of what many fear will be the toughest winter of the war.
Attacks throughout the day on Thursday - while the summit in China was underway and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met his European backers in Berlin - had damaged a landmark cathedral and embassies of foreign countries.
The Austrian, Brazilian and Dutch embassies saw light damage after volleys of drones were fired on Kyiv in an hours-long barrage on the city centre.
Russia's military on Friday morning confirmed it had launched a "massive" attack with missiles and drones, saying they targeted military-industrial sites and transport infrastructure in several regions, including bridges in Kyiv.
BRIDGE RETALIATION
Speaking in China after meeting Trump and Xi, Putin had vowed no let-up in Russia's assaults on Ukraine.
The war, unleashed with his 2022 invasion, has killed hundreds of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes in eastern and southern Ukraine.
He had said Russia's response to Ukraine's strikes on a bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula would be "much more painful".
Ukrainian attacks earlier this week severed the highway of the road-and-rail link in two, according to satellite images published by the Vantor imaging firm.
The multi-billion-dollar 19km bridge is a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula and has been a target for Ukraine throughout the war.
One more person was killed in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region in the overnight attacks, while a hospital was hit in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, officials said.
Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones fired at the country, while Moscow-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine reported three people killed there.
MOSCOW INVITE
US-led talks on ending the fighting have so far shown little signs of progress, with Moscow having stuck to its hardline demands.
Putin has said any deal to end the war in Ukraine must be part of a wider agreement on European security.
Speaking in China on Thursday, he said any form of Ukraine-Europe military cooperation as part of that deal would be a "problem."
He has also so far refused to let European representatives join the US-led talks with Ukraine.
Putin said Russia had invited Europeans to Moscow to discuss their position, before he would decide if they should join the negotiations.
He did not say who he had invited.
In Berlin, Zelenskyy said it would be a "mistake" for Europeans to travel to Moscow for the talks, but has urged them to be included in the negotiations taking place in third countries.
European leaders have pushed back against Putin's calls to reshape European security, with the Russian leader seeking a massive roll-back of NATO forces in eastern and central Europe.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted on Thursday that Europe will have a seat at the table at talks that should "take place soon".