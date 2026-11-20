KYIV: Russia pummelled Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight in a massive attack hours after President Vladimir Putin had vowed a "painful" response for Kyiv's strikes on the Crimean bridge this week.

At least three people were killed in Kyiv and another two in Lviv, power was knocked out in parts of the capital, and vital transport bridges were hit, officials said.

The deadly strikes came after Putin met China's Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China, where the Russian leader had touted the three men's "shared responsibility" for global security and issued a joint "declaration toward peace" that made no mention of Moscow's almost five-year invasion of Ukraine.

AFP journalists saw people hunkering in Kyiv's metro stations - which double as overnight air-raid shelters - sleeping on yoga mats, camping chairs and in pop-up tents.

Explosions rang out through the night and unofficial monitoring services reported up to three dozen missiles in Ukraine's airspace at one point in the night.