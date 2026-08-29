Russian strike on Kyiv-area warehouse sparks detonation, killing 37

KYIV: At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-area ammunition depot sparked a detonation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Aug 29), vowing to punish suspected negligence in the second such incident in two months.

The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year came as Moscow's air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day, killing residents, damaging homes and derailing daily life.

Dozens were also injured and hundreds evacuated from the area of the strike in the village of Myla, Zelenskyy said, where nearby infrastructure including residential buildings and a facility for the elderly and people with disabilities suffered "significant damage".

The attack sparked widespread fires, officials said. Among those killed was the head of a neighbouring village who rushed to help.

"A terrible situation and terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people," Zelenskyy said in a video address.