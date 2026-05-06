Russia hits Ukraine with deadly strikes as Zelenskyy denounces Moscow's 'cynicism'

The Russian defence ministry said it had targeted Ukraine's defence sector and energy sites in response to "attacks on civilian targets in Russia".



It said Russia had downed more than 300 Ukrainian drones between late Monday and early Tuesday, with several airports across the country temporarily halting flights throughout the morning.



Short-term ceasefires are not infrequent, with the two sides having suspended long-range attacks over Orthodox Easter last month.



There is no sign that the four-year war is close to being resolved at the negotiating table.

Moscow is demanding that Kyiv fully withdraws its troops from the eastern Donbas area and renounces Western military support - ultimatums seen as tantamount to capitulation in Kyiv, which has rejected them.



On the battlefield, Russia's progress has stalled - with its army losing more territory than it captured in April for the first time since summer 2023, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



The war has spiralled into the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, claiming the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and displacing millions.