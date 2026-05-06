Russian strikes kill 21 in Ukraine

"With mere hours until Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal comes into force, Russia shows no signs of preparing to end hostilities. On the contrary, Moscow intensifies terror," Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiga said on X.



Zelenskyy said four civilians were killed in Dnipro. Five others, he said, were killed when Russia attacked the centre of the eastern city of Kramatorsk - the last hub under Kyiv's control in the embattled Donetsk region.



"The attack hit right in the city centre, targeting civilians," he said, warning the death toll could rise.



The attacks came after several people were killed overnight and as Russia geared up for its patriotic May 9 event this weekend.



At least 70 people were also wounded in Tuesday's strikes, according to numbers released by officials.



The strikes were the deadliest in weeks.