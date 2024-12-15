Logo
Russia pulling back but not out of Syria, sources say
Russia pulling back but not out of Syria, sources say
Syrian soldiers prepare to take part in military exercises led by Russian advisers at a base outside Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
15 Dec 2024 02:06AM
TARTOUS, Syria: Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains but is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, four Syrian officials told Reuters.

The ousting of Assad, who along with his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, had forged a close alliance with Moscow, has thrown the future of Russia's bases - the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility - into question.

Satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s, among the world's largest cargo planes, at the Hmeimim base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.

At least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.

Source: Reuters/fs

