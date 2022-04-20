Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile that Putin says has no peer

LONDON: Russia said on Wednesday (Apr 20) that it had test-launched its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.

Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's north-west and hit targets in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

The Sarmat is a new heavy ICBM which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the United States Congressional Research Service.

It has been under development for years, and so its test launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's war in Ukraine.