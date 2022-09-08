Russia threatens to cut energy exports to Europe; Ukraine reports eastern gains

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Sep 7) raised the idea of adding limits to a UN-brokered deal for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea and threatened to halt all energy supplies to Europe if Brussels caps the price of Russian gas.

In a combative speech to an economic forum in Russia's Far East region, Putin said Russia would not lose its war in Ukraine, which he says is being waged to ensure Russian security and to protect Russian-speakers there.

Ukraine remained guarded about its counter-offensive in the east but its top general warned Russia could turn to nuclear weapons and other nations could be drawn into a protracted "Third World War".

Without giving details, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported "good news" from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, saying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces.

In an evening video address, Zelenskyy cited "the extremely successful hits in areas where the occupiers are concentrated" and thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow's forces in the south.

The Pentagon said Ukraine's forces were making "slow but meaningful progress" on the battlefield and were doing better in the south than Russia.

Asked about what Russia calls its "special military operation" at the forum in Vladivostok, Putin said: "We have not lost anything and will not lose anything."

UKRAINE, RUSSIA SPAR OVER GRAIN DEAL

The grain pact, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, created a protected corridor after Ukraine lost access to its main export route when Russia attacked via land, air and sea.

Designed to help ease global food prices by increasing supplies, the deal has been the only diplomatic breakthrough between Moscow and Kyiv in more than six months of war.