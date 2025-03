Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions

The Kremlin said it had also agreed to work with the United States on the logistics of a 30-day energy truce announced by President Vladimir Putin last week, which Kyiv has accused Moscow of repeatedly breaking."Russia and the US agreed to develop measures to implement the agreements of the presidents of the two countries to ban strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities," it said.The Kremlin said it agreed that third countries could take part in overseeing aspects of any future truce.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters earlier that countries such as Turkey could monitor aspects of it.