Russia tightens grip on Ukrainian factory city, decries US rocket supplies

KYIV: Russian forces tightened their grip on an industrial Ukrainian city as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region and targeted rail links used to ferry in weapons from Kyiv's Western allies as the war approaches its 100th day on Friday (Jun 3).

Russia has accused the United States of adding "fuel to the fire" after President Joe Biden announced a US$700 million weapons package for Kyiv that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80km.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a forum in Slovakia that Kyiv was grateful for the military aid it has received but added: "Weapons supplies should be stepped up ... (to) ensure an inflection point in this confrontation."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine had promised it would not use the systems to hit targets inside Russia. Biden hopes extending Ukraine's artillery reach will help push Russia to negotiate an end to a war in which thousands of people have been killed, cities and towns flattened and more than 6 million people forced to flee the country.

"Ukraine needs weapons to liberate Ukrainian territory that Russia has temporarily occupied. We are not fighting on Russian territory, we are interested in our sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, shrugging off Moscow's criticism of the US decision.

Moscow has said it regards Ukrainian infrastructure used to bring in Western arms as a legitimate target in what it calls its "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of ultra-nationalists the Kremlin says threaten Russian security.

"Pumping (Western) weapons into Ukraine does not change all the parameters of the special operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

"Its goals will be achieved, but this will bring more suffering to Ukraine," said Peskov, responding to a question about whether US plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use could change the parameters of the conflict.

Four Russian missiles hit railway infrastructure targets in two places in the western Lviv region bordering Poland late on Wednesday, governor Maksym Kozytskyi said, injuring five people and causing significant damage.

Russia also downed a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, the defence ministry in Moscow said. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.