Russia to tow stricken warship to port after what Ukraine says was a missile hit

KYIV: Russia said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship were evacuated on Thursday (Apr 14) and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

Russia's defence ministry said the fire on the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been contained but left the ship badly damaged. It did not acknowledge the ship, which had more than 500 sailors on board, had been attacked and said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Ukraine's southern military command said that it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile and that it had started to sink.

Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.

The United States said it did not have enough information to determine whether the ship was hit by a missile.

"We don't have the capacity at this point to independently verify that but certainly, the way this unfolded, it's a big blow to Russia," said national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The loss or disabling of the Moskva would be another blow to Russia's stuttering campaign - on the 50th day of its war in Ukraine - as it readies for a new assault in the eastern Donbas region that is likely to define the conflict's outcome.

Russian forces have pulled back from some northern parts of Ukraine after suffering heavy losses and failing to take the capital Kyiv. Ukraine and its Western allies say Moscow is redeploying for a new offensive.

"Russian forces are increasing their activities on the southern and eastern fronts, attempting to avenge their defeats," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Wednesday night video address.

Russia's navy has fired cruise missiles into Ukraine and its Black Sea activities are crucial to supporting land operations in the south of the country, where it is battling to seize full control of the port of Mariupol after weeks of bombardment.

Russian news agencies said the Moskva, commissioned in 1983, was armed with 16 anti-ship Vulkan cruise missiles with a range of at least 700km.

Kyiv says the Moskva featured in one of the landmark early exchanges of the war, when Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island, a small outcrop in the Black Sea, told the ship to "Go f**k yourself" after it demanded they surrender.

'MASSING TROOPS'

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Russia was massing troops not only along the Russia-Ukraine border, but also in Belarus and Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Moldova's government separately accused Russia's army of trying to recruit Moldovans. Moscow's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities in Transdniestria, which borders southern Ukraine, on Monday denied Russia was preparing forces there to threaten Ukraine.

The Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in the country's east were being hit by missile strikes, Malyar said.

Kharkiv's governor said shelling killed four civilians.