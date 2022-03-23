Russia turns to attrition one month into Ukraine war

PARIS: Russia's forces in Ukraine appear to be turning to a war of attrition with devastating effect on civilians, after failing to secure hoped-for swift gains when President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion one month ago.

The US government says recent days have brought more intense aerial and naval bombardment as Ukranian resistance holds up the invaders' advance on land.

Attacking forces remain 15km from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to the north-west and 30km away to the east, able only to bombard it from a distance.

While US President Joe Biden has said Putin's "back is against the wall in Ukraine", US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday (Mar 22) that Ukrainian forces were now even "going after Russians" who were losing morale as food and fuel run out.

Capturing Kyiv had appeared the Russians' top target as they entered the country on Feb 24, hoping to topple President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration.

But despite mobilising a force of between 150,000 and 200,000 troops, Moscow failed to anticipate anything other than weak resistance - likely owing to Russian intelligence failures - and made sloppy logistical preparations.

Even now, Russia does not have complete control of the skies over Ukraine, complicating their entire offensive.

"The Russian lack a real command and control policy," a former top French military officer told AFP, pointing to lack of coordination between ground and air forces and the strikes' lack of precision.