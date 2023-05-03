Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday (May 3) of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the statement from Moscow, the most dramatic accusation it has levelled against Kyiv since invading its neighbour more than 14 months ago.

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate - a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in the 14-month-old war with Ukraine.