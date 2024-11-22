Russia-Ukraine war appears to be escalating, but Putin is unlikely to turn to nuclear weapons: Experts

PACE OF WAR TO PICK UP

At the same time, however, in line with what Ukraine's former foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba told BBC, Sussex said the pace of the conflict is expected to pick up in anticipation of the uncertainty a Trump presidency would bring.

While winter will make the situation harder as soldiers battle harsh conditions, both sides will try to hold on to as many “bargaining chips” as possible to prepare for a possible end in the war, he added.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine, saying he will end the war within 24 hours if he becomes president.

“Putin may decide that he can afford to continue on and put more pressure on the Trump administration to, in turn, pressure Kyiv and pressure European countries to get the … victor's peace that he wants,” said Sussex.

However, he noted that Trump potentially faces blowback from both sides of the aisle if he abandons Ukraine, given the generally bipartisan support for Ukraine.

On Kyiv’s part, the country may not have enough ammunition to achieve its aims, said Muraviev.

“The West would not be prepared to simply clean itself dry in order to give Ukraine what it wants and wishes,” he added.

“The Russians continue to press along the battle lines in several critical Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern part of the country. (They) are not just under siege, they are virtually being overrun by the Russians.

“I haven't really seen any change in battlefield dynamics in that sense.”