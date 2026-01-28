China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia

BEIJING: China's Defence Minister Dong Jun told his Russian counterpart that the two countries should "strengthen strategic coordination" during a video call on Tuesday (Jan 27), according to state broadcaster CCTV.



The call came days after negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met to discuss a US-brokered plan to end the war - nearly four years after Moscow's invasion - which Western governments accuse Beijing of enabling.



"China is willing to work with Russia to ... strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the substance of cooperation, improve exchange mechanisms," Dong told his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, according to CCTV.



Dong also said the two countries should "jointly enhance the ability to respond to various risks and challenges and join hands to inject positive energy into global security and stability".



There was no mention of the Ukraine conflict in the readout reported by CCTV or in a statement from Russia's defence ministry.



"Since our last meeting in June of last year, many events have occurred that have significantly affected the international situation," Belousov was quoted as saying in the statement.



"The examples of Venezuela and Iran require our agencies to continuously analyse the security situation and take appropriate action," he added.



Belousov also said the meeting would "further strengthen our bilateral strategic partnership".