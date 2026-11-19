MOSCOW: Ukraine again attacked the bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia on Thursday (Nov 19), a Russia-appointed official said, the third time in a week the key transport artery had been targeted.

Ukraine had on Tuesday struck the bridge with missiles and drones, severing the road section in two.

The 19km road-and-rail link is a key symbolic target for Ukraine, and has been so throughout the war.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, said railway traffic would be suspended until the afternoon following the latest attack.

"Our railroad workers are making heroic efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack," Aksyonov said.

The Russian transport ministry said on Thursday that no one was wounded in the attack and that train services across it had been temporarily halted.

Road traffic has been impossible since the Tuesday attack completely destroyed a section of the highway.

Thursday's strike came just hours before a historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese and American counterparts, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, in China.

The bridge is seen as a symbol of Putin's rule and Russia's annexation of Crimea, and functions as a key supply route for the region.

It has been struck several times, including in an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, one of the opening moves in what became a deadly war between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country, ahead of Moscow launching its full-scale offensive in 2022.