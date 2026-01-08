Russia slams Western peacekeeping plan for Ukraine

Moscow: Russia on Thursday (Jan 8) slammed a plan for European peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine as "dangerous" and dubbed Kyiv and its allies an "axis of war", dousing hopes the plan could be a step towards ending the almost four-year war.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing the warring sides to strike a deal to halt the conflict, running shuttle diplomacy between Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin in a bid to get an agreement across the line.

An initial 28-point plan which largely adhered to Moscow's demands was criticised by Kyiv and Europe, and now Russia has slammed the attempts to beef-up protections for Ukraine should an elusive deal be reached.

Ukraine's allies said they had agreed on key security guarantees for Kyiv at a summit in Paris earlier this week, including a peacekeeping force.

But in its first comments since the summit, Moscow said the statements were far from anything the Kremlin could accept to end its assault.

"The new militarist declarations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and the Kyiv regime together form a genuine 'axis of war'," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She called the plans drafted by Kyiv's allies "dangerous" and "destructive".

The remarks come as Russian strikes plunged hundreds of thousands in Ukraine into darkness, leaving families without heat in below-freezing temperatures - attacks that Zelenskyy said showed Russia was still set on war.