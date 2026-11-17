KYIV: Ukraine struck Russia's Crimean bridge for the second night in a row on Tuesday (Nov 17), shutting it down, while Russia hit two major bridges in Kyiv - the latest wave of attacks that come ahead of a historic meeting of the Chinese, US and Russian leaders.

Russia's defence ministry said it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones in a major overnight barrage - the second-highest one-day figure this year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 800 of them were headed to the capital itself, while officials reported attacks across 19 regions of the country.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of a major Russian attack in the days leading up to a meeting in China's Shenzhen on Thursday between presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Trump said the fighting in Ukraine would be among the topics canvassed in the talks, which come at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end almost five years of war.

Traffic was halted across the Crimean bridge - a highly symbolic target for Ukraine - for hours after it was hit shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

There was no official comment on the damage, but unverified social media images appeared to show a section of the road bridge completely collapsed and in the water. The bridge carries both automobile and rail traffic.

"Experts are assessing the damage caused," Russia's transport ministry said.

"Motorists are advised not to travel in the direction of the Crimean bridge," it added.

An emergency government commission was to convene on Tuesday to assess the damage and the repair work.

Traffic had been halted on the bridge for almost 17 hours from 23.54pm on Monday following a previous attack, according to the road traffic authority.

In Kyiv, Russian ballistic missiles hit the Northern and Southern bridges - two major transport arteries that cross the Dnipro river.

Traffic was also suspended, causing gridlock early on Tuesday morning.

Russia's army confirmed it had hit both bridges in a "massive attack" on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted a video from the Northern Bridge showing debris strewn across the road.

The strikes on Kyiv also disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, he said.