Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russian spy service says HIMARS, other weapons deployed at nuclear power stations in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russian spy service says HIMARS, other weapons deployed at nuclear power stations in Ukraine

Russian spy service says HIMARS, other weapons deployed at nuclear power stations in Ukraine
A United States M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during annual combat drills between the Philippine Marine Corps and US Marine Corps in Capas, Tarlac province, northern Philippines, on Oct 13, 2022. (File photo: AP/Aaron Favila)
23 Jan 2023 03:41PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 03:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday (Jan 23) of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country.

It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims.

In a statement, the SVR said US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition had been delivered to the Rivne nuclear power station in the northwest of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territory of nuclear power plants," it said, adding that an arms shipment to the Rivne power station had taken place in the last week of December.

Ukraine's many nuclear power stations have been the focus of attention since the start of the conflict.

Russian forces seized the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant less than 48 hours after troops invaded, and also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest in Europe - early in the war.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine says Russia is using the site as a de facto weapons depot.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has expressed grave concerns over attacks near the plant, warning of the risk of a nuclear disaster.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.