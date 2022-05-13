How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden towards NATO

Despite their orientation toward the US and western Europe, Finland and Sweden since the Cold War have bet that their national security was best protected by staying out of NATO.

They had aimed to avoid disturbing the military balance in the Baltic Sea region and provoking Russia. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its demands to stop NATO expansion have sparked a rethinking in both countries.

Now their entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization looks like a done deal.

1. Why aren’t Finland and Sweden NATO members?

Both countries conduct military exercises with NATO and increasingly share intelligence with it.

They are part of the alliance’s Partnership for Peace program, which fosters cooperation with non-members, and, along with Ukraine, are among six so-called Enhanced Opportunity Partners that make “particularly significant contributions to NATO operations”.

But they didn’t join the group for historic reasons.