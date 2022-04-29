Why Putin’s demand for rubles has Europe scrambling

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree imposing a new payments system for gas supplies has placed the European Union (EU) and Russia at loggerheads, with Moscow demanding that EU companies open accounts in rubles.

The issue, sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Western response to it, escalated on Apr 27 after Russia cut off gas sales to Poland and Bulgaria, which refused to pay in rubles.

At stake is European unity, with some countries including Germany more reliant on Russian gas than others. The EU’s legal guidelines so far have left some companies and governments confused.

WHAT DOES THE DECREE SAY?

Putin said on Mar 31 that he wanted his country’s gas bought in local currency, from Apr 1. The deposit of euros or dollars on the supplier’s account would no longer be considered fulfillment of contractual obligations.

Companies would first have to pay for gas using a euro account; then funds would have to be converted into rubles and sent into a second account at state-controlled Gazprombank JSC. It is only after the funds reach the ruble account that the payment would be considered complete.

Putin said that if payments aren’t made in rubles, then gas exports would be halted. Europe depends heavily on Russian gas to heat homes and power industry.

WHY IS PUTIN DEMANDING TO BE PAID IN RUBLES

When he announced his move, Putin said it was to protect Russia’s vital gas revenues from possible EU sanctions or seizure, as some member states had been proposing. By giving Gazprombank a central role in the payment mechanism, the Kremlin also could ensure the bank was protected from further sanctions.

The ruble requirement forced the EU to confront deep divisions among its member states on how to address their dependence on gas from Russia. With prices for the fuel surging, the uncertainty has also boosted Russian income, while stoking political pressure on European leaders.

Over the long haul, however, the gambit could be risky for the Kremlin if it causes the EU to speed up moves to diversify away from Russian supplies.

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM FOR COMPANIES AND GOVERNMENTS?

Clarity. European companies from Italy to Hungary have been quietly taking steps to prepare to comply with Putin’s decree.

German utility Uniper SE, a big buyer of Russian gas, has said it believes it can keep up purchases without breaching sanctions. And in Italy, another major client, Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank as a precautionary measure.

Hungary’s government is paying euros to Gazprombank, which it is then allowing to be converted into rubles. It is not clear whether it has opened a ruble account or not.

Governments and companies see guidelines from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, as ambiguous, with ambassadors for several nations, led by Poland, pushing for clearer guidance.

WHAT DOES THE EU SAY IS ALLOWED?

In a document dated Apr 21, the EU said that payments may be allowed in euros and dollars as long as any legal obligations end once the initial euro or dollar payment is made to Gazprombank.

The guidance also advised companies to seek confirmation from Moscow that this was possible.

EU officials said on Apr 28 that companies can buy gas without violating sanctions if they only open an account in euros to make their payment for gas and declare their obligation complete.