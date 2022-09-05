Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn over Ukraine support

Russia hit Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Sean Penn with sanctions on Monday (Sep 5) in response to their public criticism of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

LONDON:

The foreign ministry included the actors on a new list of 25 US citizens - mostly politicians, trade officials and industrial executives - that it was placing under sanctions and banning from entering Russia.

Stiller and Penn have been vocal supporters of Ukraine in the conflict and have met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in high-profile shows of support.

In a televised meeting in Kyiv in June, Stiller, star of Zoolander, Meet the Parents and Dodgeball, told Zelenskyy: "You're my hero."

Two-time Oscar winner Penn was in Ukraine recording a documentary when Russia invaded on Feb 24. He was forced to flee on foot, joining the millions of Ukrainians crossing into Poland in the first days of the war.

He has been a vocal backer of Zelenskyy since, returning to Ukraine in June to meet the Ukrainian leader. Penn also visited Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv, the sites of alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian forces, and Zelenskyy has publicly thanked Penn for his support.