'Z': On Russia's tanks and capturing the public's military mindset

But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian Internet - a trend the authorities are eager to encourage.

The official Instagram and Telegram pages of Russia's defence ministry prominently show messages starting with the letter, such as "Za Pobedu" (For Victory), "Za Mir" (For Peace), "Za Pravdu" (For Truth) and "Za Rossiyu" (For Russia).

The government-aligned Kommersant business daily this week published aerial photos of some 60 children and their families forming the shape of the letter in the snowy courtyard of a hospice in Kazan, central Russia.

Several days later, 20-year-old gymnast Ivan Kuliak stepped onto the third-place podium step at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, wearing a "Z" affixed to his chest - a Ukrainian athlete stood to his right, having snagged gold.

The International Gymnastics Federation responded by calling for an investigation into Kuliak for his "shocking behaviour".

He however told Russian media that, if he could, "I would do it again".

"I saw our military was wearing it, and I looked at what the symbol represents. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and I will play for peace," he said.

FLASH MOBS

Among theories swirling, one is that "Z" stands for the first letter of the Russian word "Zapad", which means West, a reference to forces of the Western military district.

Some observers noted it was the first letter in the surname of Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Regardless, an array of politicians, celebrities and influencers want to show off their patriotic zeal by splashing the symbol that is emblematic of allegiance to the Kremlin.