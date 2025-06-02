Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks

ISTANBUL: Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet Monday (Jun 2) in Istanbul to exchange their plans on how to end the three-year war, Europe's largest conflict since World War II, after Kyiv said it carried out one of its most successful attacks, hitting bombers parked at airbases deep inside Russia.

Urged on by US President Donald Trump, Moscow and Kyiv have opened direct negotiations for the first time since the early weeks of Russia's invasion, but have yet to make significant progress towards an elusive agreement.

Monday's talks come a day after Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil - hitting dozens of strategic bombers parked at airbases thousands of kilometres behind the front line.

At the first round of talks in Istanbul last month, the two sides agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange and to swap notes on what their vision of a peace deal might look like.

The second set of negotiations is scheduled to get underway at 1pm at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, an Ottoman imperial house on the banks of the Bosphorus that is now a luxury five-star hotel.

Russia's negotiators arrived late Sunday, with Ukraine's team touching down on Monday morning.

Moscow says it will present a "memorandum" of its peace terms, having resisted pressure by Ukraine to send its demands in advance.

Despite the flurry of diplomacy, the two sides remain far apart over a possible deal - either for a truce or a longer-term settlement.

Outlining Kyiv's position ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refreshed his call for an immediate halt to the fighting.

"First - a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second - the release of prisoners. Third - the return of abducted children," he said Sunday in a post on social media.

"ROOT CAUSES"

He also called for the sides to discuss a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The key issues can only be resolved by the leaders," Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly pushed back on that prospect, saying a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting could only happen after the negotiating delegations reach wider "agreements".

Russia has questioned Zelenskyy's legitimacy throughout the war and repeatedly called for him to be toppled.