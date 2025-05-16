Russia and Ukraine to meet in Istanbul, but expectations low

ISTANBUL: Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv are in Istanbul on Friday (May 16), where they plan to hold their first direct peace talks since 2022, but the absence of presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves little hope for progress in ending the war.

Turkey said a tripartite meeting between Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials will take place at 12.30 pm local time (5.30pm, Singapore time) at the Turkish presidency's Dolmabahce Palace.

Turkish, US and Ukrainian officials are due to hold a meeting ahead of the talks, Ankara said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who landed in Istanbul on Friday morning, had earlier downplayed expectations for the peace talks, after Moscow sent a low-profile delegation and both sides traded insults ahead of the negotiations, initially slated for Thursday.

"I want to be frank ... we don't have high expectations of what will happen tomorrow," Rubio said.

US President Donald Trump had also appeared to concede that progress in Turkey was unlikely, saying there would be no movement towards ending the three-year war until he met Putin.

"I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Zelenskyy also said he did not expect a breakthrough, accusing Moscow of being "not serious" about ending the war.

Putin last week proposed direct negotiations between the two sides, but declined to respond when Zelenskyy challenged him to attend the talks in person.

The Russian side is being led by Vladimir Medinsky, a hawkish adviser to Putin who has questioned Ukraine's right to exist and led failed talks in 2022 at the start of the war.

Ukraine's delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who is from the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, along with about a dozen deputy-level officials.