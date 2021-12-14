Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Dec 14) that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

The US and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its neighbour, warning of a massive coordinated sanctions response should Putin launch an attack.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near the borders of ex-Soviet Ukraine, where the West has accused the Kremlin of backing pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

In a phone call with the Finnish president - whose country has traditionally served as middle ground between Russia and the West - Putin said that he wanted security talks to begin without delay.

He told President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants "to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia's demands, it said, included stopping NATO from expanding east and the deployment of weapons in neighbouring states, including Ukraine.

Putin reiterated the same demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday.

In his call with the Finnish president, Putin also accused the Ukrainian leadership of increasingly using "heavy weapons and attack drones" against pro-Russia rebels in its separatist east.

The Russian leader denies planning an invasion, blaming the Western security alliance for the rise in tensions and demanding "legal guarantees" that the alliance won't expand eastwards.