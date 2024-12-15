Zelenskyy says Russia 'using North Korean soldiers in Kursk assaults'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday (Dec 14) that Russia has begun deploying North Korean soldiers to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.

Zelenskyy said in his evening address that he had "preliminary evidence that the Russians have begun to use soldiers from North Korea in assaults - a noticeable number of them".

He said that according to his information, "the Russians include (North Koreans) in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region", where Ukraine has been mounting an incursion since August.

Zelenskyy said he has also heard the North Koreans "may be used in other parts of the front line", and that "losses among this category are also already noticeable".